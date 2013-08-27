Weird Science: Wormholes Make the Best Time Machines

A model of 'folded' space-time illustrates how a wormhole bridge might form with at least two mouths that are connected to a single throat or tube.

If you're a science fiction nut like everyone here at SPACE.com, you most likely have already had an encounter or two with time travel. From Marty McFly in "Back to the Future" to Doctor's Who's TARDIS and that crazy sun-slingshot thing they do in "Star Trek," there are literally a million ways to travel through time in science fiction. But astrophysicist Eric W. Davis says time travel could one day be real. All you need is a wormhole. To quote Marty, "This is heavy."

The story comes from our sister site LiveScience, which caught up with Davis in a recent interview. He's an astrophysicist at the EarthTech International Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin and published a paper in July on the aspects of wormhole time travel in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics' journal.

"You can go into the future or into the past using traversable wormholes," Davis told LiveScience. But it won't be easy: "It would take a Herculean effort to turn a wormhole into a time machine. It's going to be tough enough to pull off a wormhole." So sadly, no DeLoreans that time travel at 88 mph yet. You can read the full time travel interview at Livescience here.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalikand Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebookand Google+