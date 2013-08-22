Spacewalk Photos: Cosmonauts Work Outside Space Station (Aug. 22, 2013)

Russian Spacewalk Beauty: Aug. 22, 2013

NASA TV

The beauty of Earth serves as the backdrop in this helmet camera view from a spacewalk by cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Fyodor Yurchikhin (who is visible in frame) as they worked outside the International Space Station on Aug. 22, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Russian Flag Day in Space

NASA TV

A cosmonaut holds a Russian flag during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in honor of Russian Flag Day on Aug. 22, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Russian Flag Waves Outside the International Space Station

NASA TV

A cosmonaut unfurls a Russian flag outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Aug. 22, 2013, to mark Russian Flag Day. [Read the Full Story Here]

Spacewalking Cosmonaut Takes Biological Samples

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin takes biological samples of surfaces outside the International Space Station in this helmet camera view from a spacewalk on Aug. 22, 2013. Scientists want to know if any bacteria is capable of living on the station's exterior as past studies have suggested. [Read the Full Story Here]

Russian Spacewalkers Install Telescope Mount

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin work to install an equipment mount for optical telescope cameras on the exterior of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Aug. 22, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Russian Cosmonaut Secures Antenna Cover

NASA TV

A Russian spacewalkers tightens screws on a loose antenna cover outside the International Space Station on Aug. 22, 2013 in this still from a helmet camera video view. Cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin performed the spacewalk. [Read the Full Story Here]

Russian Spacewalk of Aug. 22, 2013

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin (center right) work outside the International Space Station on Aug. 22, 2013 after beginning a planned six-hour spacewalk as the moon shines overhead on the right side of this view. [Read the Full Story Here]

Zvezda WAL Antenna Cover Locations

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This NASA graphic shows the Zvezda module WAL antenna cover locations on the International Space Station. Image released Aug. 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

WAL Antenna Locations on Zvezda

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This NASA graphic shows the WAL antenna locations on the Zvezda module of the International Space Station. Image released Aug. 21, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This NASA graphic shows the "Yakor" EVA foot restraint relocation to take place on the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Aug. 22, 2013. Image released Aug. 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

VRM EVA Workstation Installation

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This NASA graphic details the VRM EVA workstation installation to take place on the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Aug. 22, 2013. Image released Aug. 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]