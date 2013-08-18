Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 18, 2013

This illustration provides a comparison for how big the moons of Mars appear to be, as seen from the surface of Mars, in relation to the size that Earth's moon appears to be when seen from the surface of Earth. Deimos, at far left, and Phobos, beside it, are shown together as they actually were photographed by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Aug. 1, 2013.

Elon Musk/SpaceX

Last week Elon Musk finally revealed "Hyperloop" details, a new study argued Voyager 1 popped free into interstellar space last year and the U.S. government acknowledged it has a facility called "Area 51.”





Area 51 Exists! But Where Are the Aliens?

All right, conspiracy fans, you were right. There really is an Area 51. For the first time, the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged that it has a facility called "Area 51" in Nevada near Groom Lake, about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas. [Full Story]





Wow! Curiosity Rover Captures 2 Mars Moons Together In Stunning NASA Video

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.

A spectacular new video from NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows the Red Planet's two tiny moons eclipsing each other in an otherworldly skywatching first. [Full Story]





New 'Nova' Star Explosion Spotted in Night Sky: How to See It

A new 'nova' star explosion has been discovered in the night sky, and you can see it online tonight in a free webcast. See how to spot Nova Delphinus 2013 in the night sky. [Full Story]





Voyager 1 Spacecraft Left Solar System Last Year, Study Suggests

NASA

While the handlers of NASA's venerable Voyager 1 spacecraft are still waiting for it to depart the solar system, a new study argues that the probe actually popped free into interstellar space last year. [Full Story]





Hyperloop Unveiled: Billionaire Elon Musk Reveals Wild Idea for Superfast Travel

Elon Musk/SpaceX

A year after first teasing the public about his "Hyperloop" travel concept, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has finally revealed details about the potentially revolutionary transportation system of tomorrow. [Full Story]





Planet-Hunting Days of NASA's Kepler Spacecraft Likely Over

NASA

The historic planet-hunting mission of NASA's prolific Kepler space telescope has come to an end. [Full Story]





SpaceX's Reusable 'Grasshopper' Rocket Leaps Sideways In Amazing Test Flight (Video)

SpaceX

SpaceX's reusable Grasshopper rocket prototype launched on a successful sideways flights on Aug. 13 during its latest test. See a video of SpaceX's sideways Grasshopper flight here. [Full Story]





Can the International Space Station Really Last Beyond 2020?

NASA

Discussions are in progress on running the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2020. But there is concern that the $100 billion-plus facility may be headed for an abandon-in-place future, coupled with a destructive de-orbiting of the huge space lab. [Full Story]





Incredible Technology: How to Live on Mars

Mars One/Bryan Versteeg

A look at how human pioneers could survive on the Red Planet. [Full Story]





Manned Missions to Mars: Is the Moon Really a Stepping Stone?

NASA/Pat Rawlings, SAIC

The moon may be more of a stumbling block than a stepping stone on humanity's path to the Red Planet, one prominent researcher says. [Full Story]



