Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 11, 2013

Pink Alien Planet, Curiosity Rover Celebrates One Year on Mars & More
Last week schoolgirls built a homemade, drivable Mars rover, the smallest exoplanet around a sun-like star was photographed and NASA's Curiosity Rover celebrated one year on Mars. See the top stories of the last week here.
FIRST STOP: NASA's Curiosity Rover Celebrates One Year on Mars
NASA's Curiosity Rover Celebrates One Year on Mars
A look back at Curiosity’s first year on the Red Planet, and what may lie ahead. [Full Story]
NEXT: Promising Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak Soon
Promising Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak Soon
The most famous of all the annual meteor displays reaches its peak on the night of Aug. 11-12. It's a good year to watch for these swift streaks of light after an almost first quarter moon sets in the west before midnight. [Full Story]
NEXT: Pink Alien Planet Is Smallest Photographed Around Sun-Like Star
Pink Alien Planet Is Smallest Photographed Around Sun-Like Star
Astronomers have snapped a photo of a pink alien world that's the smallest yet exoplanet found around a star like our sun. The alien planet GJ 504b is a colder and bluer world than astronomers had anticipated and it likely has a dark magenta hue, infrared data from the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii revealed. [Full Story]
NEXT: Schoolgirls Build Homemade Mars Rover You Can Drive
Schoolgirls Build Homemade Mars Rover You Can Drive
Two girls in North Carolina have proven that age is no obstacle to building a Mars rover. From their garage at home, Camille Beatty, 13, and her sister Genevieve, 11, built a functioning robot modeled after NASA's now-deceased Spirit rover. [Full Story]
NEXT: What Is the 'Hyperloop'? Billionaire Elon Musk to Reveal Futuristic Transportation Idea Monday
What Is the 'Hyperloop'? Billionaire Elon Musk to Reveal Futuristic Transportation Idea Monday
The fevered speculation about billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's mysterious "Hyperloop" transport system is about to come to an end. [Full Story]
NEXT: 3D Printer Bound for Space Station Passes Key Test
3D Printer Bound for Space Station Passes Key Test
A 3D printer has notched an important milestone on the way toward its planned launch to the International Space Station next year. [Full Story]
NEXT: Space Station Science: Could Humanity Really Build 'Elysium'?
Space Station Science: Could Humanity Really Build 'Elysium'?
The science behind the space station Elysium in the new movie of the same name set for release Friday (Aug. 9) is the most true-to-life that one former NASA employee has ever seen. [Full Story]
NEXT: One-Way Mars Trip: Aspiring Martian Colonists Land In Washington
One-Way Mars Trip: Aspiring Martian Colonists Land In Washington
A group of volunteers hoping to become the first human Martians congregated in one spot for the first time Saturday (Aug. 3) to discuss their hopes to join the Mars One mission, a project to send colonists on a one-way trip to the Red Planet. [Full Story]
NEXT: Barbie On Mars: Why Iconic Doll Launched on Cosmic New Career
Barbie On Mars: Why Iconic Doll Launched on Cosmic New Career
Mars, meet Barbie. A new deep space flying doll from Mattel called the "Mars Explorer Barbie" was released today (Aug. 5), just in time for the one-year anniversary of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity's stint on the surface of the Red Planet. [Full Story]
NEXT: Our 10 Favorite Sci-Fi Space Stations of All Time
Our 10 Favorite Sci-Fi Space Stations of All Time
The staff at SPACE.com counts down their favorite space stations in science fiction history. [Full Story]
NEXT: Sun Will Flip Its Magnetic Field Soon