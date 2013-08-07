Trending

Space History Photo: Ramjet I-40 Engine in Jet Static Lab

By Spaceflight 

Engineers take motion pictures of the thrust augmentor flame.
(Image: © Arthur Laufman.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Ramjet I-40 engine is pictured in the Jet Static Lab on Oct. 23, 1946,  showing the making of high speed motion pictures of thrust augmentor flame. Engineers are taking motion pictures of the exhaust gases being discharged from a special burner used for studying thrust augmentation in jet-propulsion engines at the Flight Propulsion Research Laboratory of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, Cleveland, Ohio, now known as John H. Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field.

The National Advisory Committe on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

