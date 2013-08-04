Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 4, 2013

New Twist on Black Holes, Cosmic 'Hula Hoops' & More

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Last week a new discovery shed light on the evolution of black holes, NASA found blinking baby stars with cosmic 'hula hoops' and Hubble helped solve a galaxy-evolution mystery. See the top stories of the last week here.





Incredible Technology: How to Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa

NASA/JPL/Ted Stryk

What kind of technology do you need to send a lander or even people to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa? Experts weigh in. [Full Story]





How Giant Black Holes Spin: New Twist Revealed

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A newly discovered way to determine the spin of supermassive black holes could help shed light on the evolution of these bizarre objects and the galaxies they anchor. [Full Story]





Astronaut Drives Rover from Space Station

SPACE.com/Mike Wall

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station successfully operated a rover on Earth's surface Friday (July 26), helping lay the foundation for future human-robot partnerships that could push the boundaries of planetary exploration. [Full Story]





Outer Space Olympics: Russia to Launch Torch, Award Meteor Medals

CREDIT: collectSPACE.com/NASA/Sochi 2014

Russia is injecting outer space into the 2014 Olympics — both literally and figuratively. The host nation for the next Winter Games will launch an Olympic torch on a spacewalk and embed meteorite fragments into a special set of gold medals. [Full Story]





Comet ISON: Is Potential 'Comet of the Century' Already Fizzling Out?

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

It doesn't look like Comet ISON will live up to its considerable hype, one researcher says. [Full Story]





'Star Trek's' Shuttlecraft Galileo Warps Into Space Center Houston

SPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

The newly restored shuttlecraft Galileo from TV’s “Star Trek” has found its new home in Texas at Space Center Houston. [Full Story]





Hubble Telescope Helps Solve Galaxy-Evolution Mystery

NASA, ESA, M. Carollo (ETH Zurich)

Using data from Hubble, scientists have unravelled a mystery surrounding galaxies that have ceased star formation. [Full Story]





NASA Completes First Review of Asteroid-Capture Concepts

NASA

NASA has completed the initial internal review of ideas for its ambitious asteroid-capture mission, agency officials announced Wednesday (July 31). [Full Story]





NASA's Next Mega-Rocket Passes Key Design Review

Boeing

The huge rocket that NASA is building to blast astronauts toward Mars, asteroids and other destinations in deep space has passed a critical design milestone, agency officials announced today (Aug. 1). [Full Story]





NASA Finds Blinking Baby Stars with Cosmic 'Hula Hoop'

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Astronomers using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope have detected a system of young, blinking stars surrounded by a dusty "hula-hoop" of stellar leftovers that could form planets one day. [Full Story]





