A Village in Orbit: Inside NASA's Space Colony Concepts (Infographic)

By Spaceflight 

Infographic: NASA's 1970s plans for building giant space colonies.
For awhile in the 1970s, NASA scientists studied the possibilities of building giant communities in space.
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

In the 1970s, with the Apollo moon landing program completed and the space shuttle program under development, space planners realized that huge space colonies were feasible. Reasons for building such habitats include the following: to create new lands for population expansion, to ensure the survival of humanity in case of global disaster and to create wealth by exploiting space resources.

