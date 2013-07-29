Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - July 28, 2013

Zero Gravity Fires, Crazy Dense Neutron Stars & More

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Last week crazy-dense neutron stars revealed their secrets, aerospace engineering students ignited fires in zero gravity and Curiosity rover made its longest drive. See the top stories of the last week here.





Student Engineers Spark Zero-Gravity Fires on Weightless Wild Ride

SPACE.com/Cady Coleman

A team of aerospace engineering students from UC San Diego successfully ignited fires in zero gravity on Friday (July 19) during an experiment to see how biofuels burn in weightlessness. See how the students did it with NASA's Microgravity Program. [Full Story]





Incredible Technology: How to See the Big Bang

ESA and the Planck Collaboration

While we may never know all the details of our universe's explosive birth, scientists have been able to piece together quite a bit by studying the ancient light that saturates the cosmos. [Full Story]





Wow! NASA Probes See Earth & Moon from Saturn, Mercury (Photos)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Two portraits of Earth from a distance were snapped Friday (July 19) and released today (July 22) by NASA spacecraft at Saturn and Mercury. [Full Story]





Billionaire Elon Musk Unveiling Mysterious 'Hyperloop' Transport System Next Month

SpaceX

How would you like to zip from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than 30 minutes, on the cheap and on your own schedule? Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says it can be done, and he's going to tell us how next month. [Full Story]





NASA Mishap Panel to Investigate Aborted Spacewalk

NASA

NASA has appointed a panel to investigate what went wrong during a July 16 spacewalk that had to be cut short when water began accumulating inside an astronaut's helmet. [Full Story]





Mars Rover Curiosity Takes Longest Red Planet Drive Yet

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The 1-ton Curiosity rover made by far the longest drive of its nearly year-long surface mission on Sunday (July 21), traversing 329 feet (100.3 meters) of Martian terrain. [Full Story]





Martian Meteorites May Be Younger Than Thought, Studies Suggest

ZAPLAB

The riddle of the age of meteorites from Mars might now be solved, with researchers finding these rocks from the Red Planet might not be billions of years old as some studies suggest. [Full Story]





Full Recovery Unlikely for NASA's Kepler Planet-Hunting Spacecraft

NASA

NASA's Kepler spacecraft is unlikely to bounce back completely from the malfunction that stalled its planet-hunting efforts two months ago, mission officials say. [Full Story]





Can the International Space Station Survive Until 2020?

NASA

The International Space Station is undergoing an engineering analysis and risk assessment to gauge its ability to keep operating until 2020 and beyond. [Full Story]





Search for States' Missing Apollo 11 Moon Rocks Continues

Eleven states’ Apollo 11 moon rocks are still missing. Despite a search lasting more than decade, the whereabouts of the moon rocks gifted to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are unknown. [Full Story]





