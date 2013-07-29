Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - July 28, 2013

Zero Gravity Fires, Crazy Dense Neutron Stars & More
Last week crazy-dense neutron stars revealed their secrets, aerospace engineering students ignited fires in zero gravity and Curiosity rover made its longest drive. See the top stories of the last week here.
Student Engineers Spark Zero-Gravity Fires on Weightless Wild Ride
A team of aerospace engineering students from UC San Diego successfully ignited fires in zero gravity on Friday (July 19) during an experiment to see how biofuels burn in weightlessness. See how the students did it with NASA's Microgravity Program.
Incredible Technology: How to See the Big Bang
While we may never know all the details of our universe's explosive birth, scientists have been able to piece together quite a bit by studying the ancient light that saturates the cosmos.
Wow! NASA Probes See Earth & Moon from Saturn, Mercury (Photos)
Two portraits of Earth from a distance were snapped Friday (July 19) and released today (July 22) by NASA spacecraft at Saturn and Mercury.
Billionaire Elon Musk Unveiling Mysterious 'Hyperloop' Transport System Next Month
How would you like to zip from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than 30 minutes, on the cheap and on your own schedule? Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says it can be done, and he's going to tell us how next month.
NASA Mishap Panel to Investigate Aborted Spacewalk
NASA has appointed a panel to investigate what went wrong during a July 16 spacewalk that had to be cut short when water began accumulating inside an astronaut's helmet.
Mars Rover Curiosity Takes Longest Red Planet Drive Yet
The 1-ton Curiosity rover made by far the longest drive of its nearly year-long surface mission on Sunday (July 21), traversing 329 feet (100.3 meters) of Martian terrain.
Martian Meteorites May Be Younger Than Thought, Studies Suggest
The riddle of the age of meteorites from Mars might now be solved, with researchers finding these rocks from the Red Planet might not be billions of years old as some studies suggest.
Full Recovery Unlikely for NASA's Kepler Planet-Hunting Spacecraft
NASA's Kepler spacecraft is unlikely to bounce back completely from the malfunction that stalled its planet-hunting efforts two months ago, mission officials say.
Can the International Space Station Survive Until 2020?
The International Space Station is undergoing an engineering analysis and risk assessment to gauge its ability to keep operating until 2020 and beyond.
Search for States' Missing Apollo 11 Moon Rocks Continues
Eleven states' Apollo 11 moon rocks are still missing. Despite a search lasting more than decade, the whereabouts of the moon rocks gifted to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are unknown.
