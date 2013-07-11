Light from the planet HD 189733b was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and analyzed. Astronomers say that the giant planet has a deep-blue atmosphere, but conditions are in no way Earth-like.
Blue Alien Planet Explained: Inside Hubble's Exoplanet Color Discovery (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
