Astronomers discover exotic atmosphere on scorching hot exoplanet Cuancoá. 'Like finding a snowball that hasn't melted in a fire'

News
By published

The James Webb Space Telescope has detected water vapor and thick clouds on LTT 9779 b, an ultra-hot Neptune locked in a blistering 19-hour orbit.

a reddish-orange planet near a bright yellow star, with hundreds of stars scattered throughout the background
Illustration of an exoplanet in orbit close to its host star. (Image credit: Nazarii Neshcherenskyi/Getty Images)

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have delved into the atmosphere of the scorching hot exoplanet LTT 9779 b.

Officially named Cuancoá, this Neptune-sized exoplanet was discovered in 2020 and orbits its sun-like star every 19 hours. With a mass about 29 times that of Earth, LTT 9779 b lies within the "hot Neptune desert" — a category of planets for which exceptionally few are known to exist, making it a rare and intriguing discovery.

"Finding a planet of this size so close to its host star is like finding a snowball that hasn't melted in a fire," said graduate student Louis-Philippe Coulombe from the Université de Montréal in a press release. "It's a testament to the diversity of planetary systems and offers a window into how planets evolve under extreme conditions."

The team used the Single Object Slitless Spectroscopy (SOSS) mode of JWST's Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) to study LTT 9779 b. This instrument detects light in the near-infrared range — wavelengths just beyond visible light — which makes it particularly effective for analyzing exoplanet atmospheres, distant galaxies and faint celestial objects. These capabilities far surpass those of previous telescopes, allowing scientists to uncover details that were once out of reach.

For LTT 9779 b, the team used SOSS mode to detect water vapor and study light reflected from its clouds, which form on the exoplanet's day side. Like Earth's moon, LTT 9779 b is tidally locked, meaning one of its faces will always face its star — experiencing temperatures reaching almost 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 Celsius) as a result of its close orbit — while its night side will remain in permanent darkness.

"This planet provides a unique laboratory to understand how clouds and the transport of heat interact in the atmospheres of highly irradiated worlds," stated Coulombe.

an orange-and-white planet on a background of stars

Illustration of LTT 9779 b. (Image credit: Université de Montréal)

On tidally locked gas giants, atmospheric circulation is driven by stark temperature differences between the permanent day and night sides. Hot air rises on the scorching day side, while cooler, denser air sinks on the night side, creating a convection-driven current. Due to the Coriolis effect caused by the planet's rotation, this circulation generates a powerful eastward-flowing jet stream.

On LTT 9779 b, this heat transport results in a cooler western dayside, where temperatures drop low enough for clouds to form. The presence of these clouds is also thought to be linked to the planet's higher atmospheric metallicity, which promotes the formation of reflective particles like aerosols. This hypothesis is supported by LTT 9779 b's unusually high albedo, meaning it reflects more sunlight than other planets of similar temperature.

"This partial coverage of clouds over its dayside, which reflects a certain fraction of the stellar flux, probably affects the energy budget of the planet," the research team wrote in their paper.

They also found signs of water vapor on the dayside of LTT 9779 b, confirming that scientists can study the atmospheres of cloudy exoplanets by analyzing the heat they give off.

These findings suggest that the planet's thick clouds and high reflectivity may be linked to its atmospheric composition and circulation patterns.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  Discovery! Newfound exoplanet is 4th 'hot Neptune' ever found

 — 'Ultrahot Neptune' discovered around sunlike star

 — Metal clouds turn scorching hot exoplanet into the universe's largest mirror

"By modeling LTT 9779 b's atmosphere in detail, we're starting to unlock the processes driving its alien weather patterns," said Björn Benneke, a co-author of the study.

The team is now working to refine their models using additional observations, aiming to better understand how clouds form and persist in such extreme environments.

"We haven't finished piecing together the information about this planet yet," concluded Jake Taylor from the Department of Physics at the University of Oxford. "We are currently using observations from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope to study the dayside cloud structure in more detail to learn as much as possible."

A study of LTT 9779 b's atmosphere was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Victoria Corless
Victoria Corless
Contributing Writer

A chemist turned science writer, Victoria Corless completed her Ph.D. in organic synthesis at the University of Toronto and, ever the cliché, realized lab work was not something she wanted to do for the rest of her days. After dabbling in science writing and a brief stint as a medical writer, Victoria joined Wiley’s Advanced Science News where she works as an editor and writer. On the side, she freelances for various outlets, including Research2Reality and Chemistry World.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about james webb space telescope
four puffy colored orbs around a star-shaped icon labelled hr 8799

James Webb Space Telescope sees four giant alien planets circling nearby star (images)
A cropped version of the nebula image.

This butterfly-shaped nebula owes its structure to 2 chaotic young stars
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-153 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Jan. 9, 2025.

SpaceX to set new rocket-reuse record on March 21 launch of US spy satellites

See more latest
Most Popular
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-153 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Jan. 9, 2025.
SpaceX to set new rocket-reuse record on March 21 launch of US spy satellites
An image of Cassiopeia A (Cas A), the remnant of a massive star that exploded about 300 years ago.
Massive star explosions may have triggered two mass extinctions in Earth's past: 'It would be terrifying.'
Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses on Space.com deals image
The March 29 partial solar eclipse is fast approaching — Amazon is selling these certified and safe solar viewing glasses for under $10
An image of a very reflective flat, silvery-looking lens.
This new telescope lens could be a game-changer for space imagery
An illustration of a nova eruption in another galaxy
'Shocking' nova explosion of dead star was 100 times brighter than the sun
(Mains) Two ‘fans’ correspond to the two main areas DESI has observed above and below the plane of our Milky Way. (Inset) Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO)
Dark energy is even stranger than we thought, new 3D map of the universe suggests. 'What a time to be alive!' (video)
A boxout has a hazy blue dot. In the background, the entire scene within which this dot is but a speck. There are lots of other galaxies in that wider angle shot.
Oxygen discovered in most distant galaxy ever seen: 'It is like finding an adolescent where you would only expect babies'
millions of stars glitter above several round buildings in a desert
Dark skies above world's best astronomy sites could be ruined by new energy project
night sky map
Spring equinox 2025: Say goodbye to winter in the Northern Hemisphere today
a young carton child stands next to a colorful slug-like alien
Aliens abduct space-crazed kid in wild new trailer for Pixar's 'Elio' (video)