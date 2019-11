The crew is shown leaving the Crew Compartment Trainer.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, STS-93 crew emergency egress training in the Crew Compartment Trainer (CCT) on July 30, 1998.

The five crewmembers of STS-93 in the middeck mock-up are from left to right: Mission Specialist Michel Tognini, Mission Specialist Catherine "Cady" Coleman, Pilot Jeffrey Ashby, Commander Eileen Collins and Mission Specialist Stephen Hawley.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).