Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - July 7, 2013

Secret Feeding Habits of Galaxies, Interstellar Spaceflight & More

ESO/L. Calçada/ESA/AOES Medialab

Last week scientists revealed secret feeding habits of galaxies, scientists discussed making interstellar space travel a reality and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield celebrated his retirement. See the top stories of the last week here.

FIRST STOP: Astronaut In Space Drives Robot on Earth, a First

Astronaut In Space Drives Robot on Earth, a First

Terry Fong/NASA

A NASA astronaut on the International Space Station has used a computer link to control a robot on Earth in a first-of-its-kind test drive. What it means for moon exploration. [Full Story]

NEXT: Incredible Technology: How to Make Interstellar Spaceflight a Reality

Incredible Technology: How to Make Interstellar Spaceflight a Reality

NASA/Glenn Research Center

Making interstellar travel a reality within the next century or two will require the continued and methodical development of a range of advanced propulsion technologies, as it's unclear at this stage which ones will eventually pan out. [Full Story]

NEXT: 'Star Trek' on Pluto? It Could Really Happen, Scientists Say

'Star Trek' on Pluto? It Could Really Happen, Scientists Say

SETI Institute (via Google+/YouTube)

While the naming gods have swatted away an attempt to christen one of Pluto’s newfound moons "Vulcan," the "Star Trek" universe may still leave its mark on the dwarf planet soon enough. [Full Story]

NEXT: Farmers Discover Rare Meteorite in Minnesota Corn Field

Farmers Discover Rare Meteorite in Minnesota Corn Field

Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal

A rock found on a farm in Arlington, Minn., has been confirmed to come from outer space. Scientists think it's related to a meteorite that fell nearby in 1894. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mercury's Volcanic Facelift Belies Planet's True Age

Mercury's Volcanic Facelift Belies Planet's True Age

John Hopkins APL

New research suggests that Mercury’s surface was greatly changed by volcanism early in the planet’s history. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mars Rover Curiosity Captures Video of Martian Moonrise

Mars Rover Curiosity Captures Video of Martian Moonrise

NASA/JPL-Caltech

One of Mars' two tiny moons climbs high into the Red Planet sky in a dramatic new video recorded by NASA's Curiosity rover. [Full Story]

NEXT: Canada's Star Astronaut Chris Hadfield Goes Out With a Big Bang

Canada's Star Astronaut Chris Hadfield Goes Out With a Big Bang

Elizabeth Howell/SPACE.com

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield celebrated his retirement from the Canadian Space Agency during a concert July 1 for Canada Day. [Full Story]

NEXT: SETI Evolution: Searching for Aliens Using Whale Songs and Radios (Op-Ed)

SETI Evolution: Searching for Aliens Using Whale Songs and Radios (Op-Ed)

Seth Shostak/SETI Institute

The search for extraterrestrials has evolved from a search of the skies to a study of the nature of intelligence. [Full Story]

NEXT: Rockets' Red Glare! NASA Marks Fourth of July with Double Launch

Rockets' Red Glare! NASA Marks Fourth of July with Double Launch

NASA/Patrick Black

NASA launched two small rockets from Virginia's Eastern Shore on July 4 to probe the electrical currents of the Earth's ionosphere. See the science behind the festive launch. [Full Story]

NEXT: Earth Is Farthest From the Sun for 2013 Today

Earth Is Farthest From the Sun for 2013 Today

NASA

With hot temperatures so predominant across much of the country, how is it that it all comes when Earth is at its farthest point from the Sun? [Full Story]

NEXT: Secret Feeding Habits of Galaxies Revealed