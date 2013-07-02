Photos: Russia's Proton Rocket Launch Crash of July 2013

Proton Rocket Before Failure
A Russian Proton rocket begins to lift off shortly before crashing after a failed launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 2, 2013 (local time).
Russian Proton Rocket Goes Out of Control
A Russian Proton rocket shows signs of trouble before crashing after a failed launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 2, 2013 (local time).
Inside Russia's Proton-M Rocket (Infographic)
A workhorse since 1965, recent versions of the Proton-M have been plagued with failures. See how Russia's Proton rocket works in this Space.com infographic.
Proton Rocket Fails During Launch
A Russian Proton rocket pitches nose down shortly before crashing after a failed launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 2, 2013 (local time).
Russian Proton Rocket Impacts the Ground
A video frame shows a malfunctioning Russian Proton rocket at the moment of impact after a failed launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 2, 2013 (local time).
Russian Proton Rocket Explosion: July 2, 2013
A massive explosion erupts after a Russian rocket crashes into the ground following a failed launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 2, 2013 (local time).