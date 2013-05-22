Space History Photo: Rendezvous Docking Simulator

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a multiple exposure image of Rendezvous Docking Simulator is shown on Feb. 7, 1964. The Gemini spacecraft was supported in a gimbal system by an overhead crane and gantry arrangement which provided 6 degrees of freedom - roll, pitch, yaw, and translation in any direction - all controllable by the astronaut in the spacecraft. The controls fed into a computer which in turn provided an input to the servos driving the spacecraft so that it responded to control motions in a manner which accurately simulated the Gemini spacecraft.

