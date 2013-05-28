Stargazer Captures 'Killer' Photo of Milky Way Galaxy

Astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night took this image of the Milky Way over Killer Lake in the Bakony Mountains of Hungary on Aug. 15, 2012.

The Milky Way glows in this gorgeous photo taken over Killer Lake in the Bakony Mountains of Hungary.

This recently released image was taken by veteran astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night on Aug. 15, 2012.

The Milky Way galaxy, our cosmic home, stretches 100 light-years across and could contain nearly 400 billion stars. We live on the Orion Arm, a spiral-shaped region of gas and dust located outside the Galactic Center.

From Earth, the Milky Way is visible as a band of light made up of stars. This is because we are viewing a disk-shaped galaxy from within. [Our Milky Way Galaxy: A Traveler's Guide (Infographic)]

