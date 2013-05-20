How NYC Would Look on Other Planets (Gallery)

New York City Through Earth's Atmosphere

New York City as we're all familiar with it, framed by Earth's characteristic blue sky. [Read the Full Story.]

If New York City Were on Mercury

How New York City would like to an observer on sun-scorched Mercury, whose wispy atmosphere is almost completely transparent. [Read the Full Story.]

New York City Seen Through Venus' Air

Venus' thick atmosphere is dominated by CO2 with clouds of sulfuric acid, creating a yellowish envelope of hot, sulfurous air that would obscure New York's skyline, as well as the sun. [Read the Full Story.]

New York City Seen Through Mars' Atmosphere

If New York City were on Mars, its famous skyline would be coated with red dust, which also tinges the planet's thin, CO2-dominated atmosphere. [Read the Full Story.]

New York City Floating in Jupiter's Air

Hydrogen and helium gas condense into liquid and even metallic form near the base of Jupiter's huge, thick atmosphere. New York City is depicted floating at around 62 miles above this liquid layer, in a region of clear gaseous hydrogen with clouds of water vapor, ammonia and sulfurous gases. The area has a reducing chemistry that would eat away at the Statue of Liberty and other metal objects. [Read the Full Story.]

New York City Seen Through Saturn's Air

Saturn's atmosphere is similar to that of Jupiter. Again, NYC is shown at about 62 miles above a layer of liquid hydrogen and helium, amid clouds of ammonia ice with occasional thunderstorms. As with Jupiter, atmospheric gases are highly reducing and would slowly dissolve any metal oxide surface, like the green patina that covers the Statue of Liberty. [Read the Full Story.]

New York City Seen Through Uranus' Frigid Air

Frigid Uranus rotates perpendicular to the plane of its orbit. At some latitudes it has winds that are stronger than the most powerful hurricanes on Earth and would thus wipe out structures like the Statue of Liberty. The planet's hydrogen-helium atmosphere has a considerable fraction of methane, giving the air an aquamarine tint. [Read the Full Story.]

New York City Destroyed by Neptune's Winds

Distant Neptune is the solar system's outermost non-dwarf planet and thus the darkest, with a hydrogen-helium atmosphere whose traces of ammonia and water give it a blue tint. Neptune experiences extreme winds that would destroy buildings and other structures. [Read the Full Story.]