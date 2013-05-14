Skylab's Remains: NASA Space Station Debris in Australia (Photos)

Esperance Municipal Museum

The small Esperance Municipal Museum is located near the waterfront of the port town of about 10,000. A large model of Skylab stands on a pedestal at the museum’s entrance. The museum houses a collection of debris from NASA's Skylab Space Station, which fell from orbit in July 1979 and rained debris over parts of Australia.



Take a tour of the Skylab debris in these photos by veteran space photographer Ben Cooper of LaunchPhotography.com.

Oxygen Tank From Skylab

An oxygen tank from the Skylab Space Station, the largest of several pieces that were recovered from America's first space station following its re-entry in 1979, and now on display at the Esperance Municipal Museum in Western Australia.

Skylab Plaque at Esperance Museum

A plaque located under the model of Skylab explains to visitors what the space station was and when it came crashing back to Earth in this remote part of Australia.

Esperance Municipal Museum Entrance

Wreckage of Skylab

The display case containing the wreckage of Skylab sits in the center of the museum, which was formed in 1976 from a railroad supply shed. Other exhibits are devoted to the area's train history.

Oversized Check

The oversized check by the Nevada & California-based radio station The Highway, used to finally pay a $400 litter fine after 30 years, is on display above the case.

Portion of Wreckage From Skylab

A portion of wreckage identified as belonging to the hatch which Skylab astronauts used to access the space station after docking.

Skylab Storage Freezer

The storage freezer which resident crews used for food and other items that needed to be kept frozen is one of the largest recovered pieces of the space station.

Australian Flag on Sklylab

An Australian flag flown aboard Skylab 2, the first of the three manned crews to live aboard the station, which was presented to the Shire of Esperance by NASA.

Australian Flag Flown on Sklylab

One of Skylabs Tanks

One of Skylab's 22 spherical titanium tanks which held nitrogen, used for the station's attitude control system.