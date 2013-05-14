Trending

Skylab's Remains: NASA Space Station Debris in Australia (Photos)

By Human Spaceflight 

Esperance Municipal Museum

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

The small Esperance Municipal Museum is located near the waterfront of the port town of about 10,000. A large model of Skylab stands on a pedestal at the museum’s entrance. The museum houses a collection of debris from NASA's Skylab Space Station, which fell from orbit in July 1979 and rained debris over parts of Australia.

Take a tour of the Skylab debris in these photos by veteran space photographer Ben Cooper of LaunchPhotography.com. [Read the full story]

Oxygen Tank From Skylab

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

An oxygen tank from the Skylab Space Station, the largest of several pieces that were recovered from America’s first space station following its re-entry in 1979, and now on display at the Esperance Municipal Museum in Western Australia. [Read the full story]

Skylab Plaque at Esperance Museum

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

A plaque located under the model of Skylab explains to visitors what the space station was and when it came crashing back to Earth in this remote part of Australia. [Read the full story]

Esperance Municipal Museum Entrance

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

The small Esperance Municipal Museum is located near the waterfront of the port town of about 10,000. A large model of Skylab stands on a pedestal at the museum’s entrance. [Read the full story]

Wreckage of Skylab

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

The display case containing the wreckage of Skylab sits in the center of the museum, which was formed in 1976 from a railroad supply shed. Other exhibits are devoted to the area’s train history. [Read the full story]

Oversized Check

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

The oversized check by the Nevada & California-based radio station The Highway, used to finally pay a $400 litter fine after 30 years, is on display above the case. [Read the full story]

Portion of Wreckage From Skylab

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

A portion of wreckage identified as belonging to the hatch which Skylab astronauts used to access the space station after docking. [Read the full story]

Skylab Storage Freezer

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

The storage freezer which resident crews used for food and other items that needed to be kept frozen is one of the largest recovered pieces of the space station. [Read the full story]

Australian Flag on Sklylab

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

An Australian flag flown aboard Skylab 2, the first of the three manned crews to live aboard the station, which was presented to the Shire of Esperance by NASA. [Read the full story]

Australian Flag Flown on Sklylab

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

An Australian flag flown aboard Skylab 2, the first of the three manned crews to live aboard the station, which was presented to the Shire of Esperance by NASA. [Read the full story]

One of Skylabs Tanks

Ben Cooper/LaunchPhotography.com

One of Skylab’s 22 spherical titanium tanks which held nitrogen, used for the station’s attitude control system. [Read the full story]

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.