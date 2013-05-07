Halley's Comet Legacy: Photos of Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

2013 Eta Aquarid Meteor Over Mount Bromo

Justin Ng

Astrophotographer Justin Ng of Singapore sent in a photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor taken at Mount Bromo, East Java, Indonesia, May 5, 2013.

Eta Aquarid Meteor and the Galactic Center

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill sent in a photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor and the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, taken in Garner State Park, Texas, on May 5, 2013.

2013 Eta Aquarid Meteor Over New Marlborough, MA

Astrophotographer Dennis Cote sent in a photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor taken in New Marlborough, MA. Cote writes: "This photo was taken in New Marlborough, MA. It is a small town located in the rural, southern Berkshires.... It was a rather cold night in the 30's with lots of fog, thus fogging all of our lens within 30 minutes."

2013 Eta Aquarid Meteor Over Garner State Park, TX

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill sent in a photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor taken in Garner State Park, Texas, on May 5, 2013.

2013 Eta Aquarid Meteor Over San Diego County

Autumn Clark

Autumn Clark sent in a photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor taken in San Diego County, off SR 79 north and the I-8 east freeways.

2013 Eta Aquarid Meteor Over Monkton, MD

Mike Hankey

Astrophotographer Mike Hankey sent in his shot of a Eta Aquarid meteor taken over Monkton, MD, May 5, 2013. He wrote: "I caught this shot right as the radiant was rising and things were getting started. Clouds rolled in a 1/2 hour later, so this was the only one I got."

2013 Eta Aquarid Meteor Over Greenwich, CT

Dr. Jon Shapiro

Astrophotographer Dr. Jon Shapiro of Greenwich, CT, sent in his photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor taken May 5, 2013.