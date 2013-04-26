Space History Photo: Apollo 8 Recovery

U.S. Navy swimmers prepare the command module to be hoisted aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a team of U.S. Navy underwater demolition swimmers prepares the Apollo 8 command module for being hoisted aboard the carrier U.S.S. Yorktown, prime recovery vessel for the initial manned lunar orbital mission. The crew members - astronauts Frank Borman, James A. Lovell, Jr., and William A. Anders - had already egressed the spacecraft and were aboard the recovery ship at the time of this photo on Dec. 27, 1968.

