Three Possibly Habitable 'Super-Earth' Alien Planets Found (Gallery)

Habitable Zone Lineup

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Kepler spacecraft has discovered three new super-Earth planets around the stars Kepler-62 and Kepler-69. This diagram shows the comparative sizes of Earth and the newfound exoplanets, plus previous find Kepler-22b. Image released April 18, 2013. [Full Story]

Facts About the 3 New Possibly Habitable Super-Earths

Karl Tate, Space.com Infographics Artist

Scientists have discovered three super-Earths circling two different stars more than 1,000 light-years away. See how the super-Earths are potentially habitable here. [Full Infographic View]

Newfound 'Super-Venus' Kepler-69c

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

The artist's concept depicts Kepler-69c, a planet 1.7 times the size of Earth that orbits in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, located about 2,700 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. [Full Story]

Diagram of Kepler-69 and the Solar System

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

The diagram compares the planets of the inner solar system to Kepler-69, a two-planet system about 2,700 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. The two planets of Kepler-69 orbit a star that belongs to the same class as our sun, called G-type. Image released April 18, 2013. [Full Story]

Newfound Habitable-Zone Exoplanet Kepler-62f

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

This artist's concept depicts Kepler-62f, a planet 1.4 times the size of Earth that circles in the habitable zone of its host star. The small shining object at right is Kepler-62e, another potentially habitable world in the five-planet system. [Full Story]

Diagram of Kepler-62 Planetary System

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

This diagram compares the planets of the inner solar system to Kepler-62, a newfound five-planet system with two potentially habitable worlds. Kepler-62 lies about 1,200 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Lyra. [Full Story]

Kepler-62e Exoplanet

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

The artist's concept depicts Kepler-62e, a super-Earth planet in the habitable zone of a star smaller and cooler than the sun, located about 1,200 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra. Image released April 18, 2013. [Full Story]

Kepler-62f Exoplanet

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

The artist's concept depicts Kepler-62f, a super-Earth planet in the habitable zone of a star smaller and cooler than the sun, located about 1,200 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra. Image released April 18, 2013. [Full Story]