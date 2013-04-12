Russia's New Spaceport: Vostochny Space Launch Center in Photos

President Putin and Director Popovkin
President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited the Vostochny Space Launch Centre on April 12, 2013. Director of the Federal Space Agency Vladimir Popovkin gives explanations.
Vostochny Space Launch Centre Construction
Construction of the Vostochny Space Launch Centre. Image released April 12, 2013.
Video Linkup With the International Space Station
President of Russia Vladimir Putin (left) at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre conducts a video linkup with the International Space Station. Image released April 12, 2013.
ISS Crew Video Linkup With President Putin
During a video linkup with the International Space Station on April 12, 2013, the ISS crew is visible on the screen, speaking to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
President Putin
On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin speaks to the International Space Station crew during a video linkup conducted at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre, Blagoveshchensk, Russia.
President Putin and Scale Model
President Putin and Officials With Scale Model
President Putin Looking at Model of Vostochny Space Launch Centre
Meeting on Developing Russia's Space Sector
On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited Vostochny Space Launch Centre, and took part in a video linkup with the International Space Station. In Blagoveshchensk, the President held a meeting on developing Russia's space sector.
President Putin at Meeting on Developing Russia's Space Sector
Putin and Rogozin at Space Sector Meeting
