Russia's New Spaceport: Vostochny Space Launch Center in Photos

President Putin and Director Popovkin

The Presidential Press and Information Office

President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited the Vostochny Space Launch Centre on April 12, 2013. Director of the Federal Space Agency Vladimir Popovkin gives explanations.

Vostochny Space Launch Centre Construction

The Presidential Press and Information Office

Construction of the Vostochny Space Launch Centre. Image released April 12, 2013.

Video Linkup With the International Space Station

The Presidential Press and Information Office

President of Russia Vladimir Putin (left) at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre conducts a video linkup with the International Space Station. Image released April 12, 2013.

ISS Crew Video Linkup With President Putin

The Presidential Press and Information Office

During a video linkup with the International Space Station on April 12, 2013, the ISS crew is visible on the screen, speaking to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

President Putin

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin speaks to the International Space Station crew during a video linkup conducted at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre, Blagoveshchensk, Russia.

President Putin and Scale Model

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin spoke to the International Space Station crew during a video linkup conducted at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre, Blagoveshchensk, Russia.

President Putin and Officials With Scale Model

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin spoke to the International Space Station crew during a video linkup conducted at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre, Blagoveshchensk, Russia.

President Putin Looking at Model of Vostochny Space Launch Centre

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin spoke to the International Space Station crew during a video linkup conducted at the Vostochny Space Launch Centre, Blagoveshchensk, Russia.

Meeting on Developing Russia's Space Sector

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited Vostochny Space Launch Centre, and took part in a video linkup with the International Space Station. In Blagoveshchensk, the President held a meeting on developing Russia's space sector.

President Putin at Meeting on Developing Russia's Space Sector

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited Vostochny Space Launch Centre, and took part in a video linkup with the International Space Station. In Blagoveshchensk, the President held a meeting on developing Russia's space sector.

Putin and Rogozin at Space Sector Meeting

The Presidential Press and Information Office

On April 12, 2013, President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited Vostochny Space Launch Centre, and took part in a video linkup with the International Space Station. In Blagoveshchensk, the President held a meeting on developing Russia's space sector. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin sits at left.