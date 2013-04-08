Teenage 'Astronaut Abby' Raising Money to Teach Kids About Space

A 15-year-old girl wants to go to outer space, and you can help her get there.

Abigail Harrison wants to be the first astronaut to go to Mars, but first, she is going to see her mentor, astronaut Luca Parmitano, launch to the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in May of this year. Harrison is hoping to raise $35,000 through the crowdfunding website Rockethub.com to help her travel the United States, bringing her experience in Kazakhstan to kids around the country. "Astronaut Abby" (Harrison's nickname) wants to get other teens and younger children involved in the sciences through her trip.

You can contribute to Astronaut Abby's campaign through Rockethub. So far, she has raised $8,140 of her $35,000 goal with 40 days left to go. She is also chronicling the project on her Astronaut Abby website and via Twitter @AstronautAbby.

