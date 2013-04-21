Photos: Orbital Sciences' 1st Antares Rocket Test Flight

LIFTOFF! Antares Rocket Soars Toward Space

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The first private Antares rocket built by Orbital Sciences Corp. launches toward space from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Sunday, April 21, 2013.

Antares Blasts Off

NASA TV

The Orbital Sciences Antares rocket blasts off from its seaside launch site on Virginia's Wallops Island April 21, 2013.

Antares Launch

NASA TV

Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket launches on its first test flight April 21, 2013 from its Wallops Island, Va. launch site. [Full Story]

Cygnus Spacecraft Separation

Orbital Sciences

Orbital Sciences' Cygnus spacecraft separates from the Antares rocket second stage during the first test flight on April 21, 2013.

Rocket Flames

NASA TV

A view from the Antares rocket as its first stage fires, lofting the booster into orbit on its maiden voyage April 21, 2013.

Antares Stage Separation

NASA TV

The first stage of Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket drops off during its April 21 launch, as seen from an onboard camera.

Antares Rocket Fairing

NASA TV

The rocket fairing, or casing, falls away on the Antares rocket during its first test launch.

Antares 2nd Stage

NASA TV

The second stage of the Antares rocket fires in this graphic from Mission Control shown during the launch sequence.

Antares Rocket Launch: Earth Below

NASA TV

The Earth drops away from Orbital Sciences first Antares rocket in this amazing view captured by the rocket's ATK-built second stage during a test launch on April 21, 2013. [Full Story]

Bolden Congratulates Orbital Team on Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden congratulates the Orbital Sciences Corporation launch team and management in the Range Control Center at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility after the successful launch of the Orbital Sciences Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) in Virginia, Sunday, April 21, 2013.

Antares Rocket Launch Viewing Map

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This map by Orbital Sciences Corp. shows the launch visibility possibilities for Orbital's Antares rocket on April 20, 2013. The rocket will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.