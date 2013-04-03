Dark Matter Clues From AMS Experiment in Space (Photos)

STS-134 Docked at the International Space Station

The powerful Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer-2 (AMS) is visible at center left. The blackness of space and Earth's horizon provide the backdrop for the scene, on May 20, 2011 (Flight Day 5 of the STS-134 shuttle mission).

NASA Panel and Nobel Laureate Ting

NASA held a press conference April 3, 2013, to present the first result from the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment. Nobel laureate Samuel Ting, principal investigator of the project, appears on a videolink from Switzerland at top.

Nobel Laureate Samuel Ting Presents AMS First Result

A still from a CERN webcast originating in Switzerland on April 3, 2013, shows Professor Samuel Ting presenting the first result of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment aboard the International Space Station.

Nobel Laureate Samuel Ting

Professor Samuel Ting Presents AMS First Result

First Result From AMS Experiment

A press conference was held at CERN in Switzerland on April 3, 2013, to announce the first result of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment aboard the International Space Station.

Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer Transferred from Shuttle Endeavour

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer is transferred out of the space shuttle Endeavour's cargo bay by the shuttle's robotic arm on May 19, 2011.

Space Station Experiment to Hunt Antimatter Galaxies

An artist's concept of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer installed on the International Space Station.

Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer - Artist's Concept

Artist's concept of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a particle physics detector that will be installed on the starboard truss of the International Space Station.

How the Antimatter-Hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer Works (Infographic)

Delivered to the International Space Station by space shuttle Endeavour in 2011, AMS-2 was installed on the station’s truss by astronauts using the robot arms on both shuttle and station. See how it works in this full infographic.

AMS On-Orbit Image, July 12, 2011

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment hangs on the side of the International Space Station, July 12, 2011.