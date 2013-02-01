3D-Printing a Future Moon Base (Gallery)

Lunar Base by Foster + Partners
In this artist's rendering, a 3D printing robot pours layer after layer of hardened lunar dirt and dust onto an inflatable dome shell, 3D printing a lunar base.
Lunar Base With Linked Domes
The possible lunar base designed by Foster + Partners would have room enough for four moon residents at a time.
Lunar Base With Earthrise
An artist's illustration of what a base on the moon might look like. The European Space Agency is investigating the possibility of 3D printing lunar habitats.
Monolite D-Shape Printer for ESA's Lunar Base
ESA and partners used this 3D printer to print a piece of the potential lunar home.
1.5 Metric Ton Building Block
This 2,205 pound (1,000 kilograms)test-print is made from simulated lunar dirt and resembles a cross section of what the lunar home could look like.
Mosaic of the Lunar South Pole
The European Space Agency and a consortium of industry professionals investigated the feasibility of using 3D printing to build a lunar base.