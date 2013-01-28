NASA's New Comsat: TDRS-K Spacecraft in Photos

TDRS-K Spacecraft in Hangar

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The TDRS-K spacecraft stands inside a processing hangar in Titusville, Fla., awaiting packaging for launch into orbit 22,300 miles above Earth.

Artist Concept of the TDRS-K Spacecraft

The Boeing Co.

An artist concept of the TDRS-K spacecraft in orbit with its assortment of antennas and a pair of solar arrays to provide electricity.

TDRS-K Spacecraft Inside Payload

NASA/Tim Jacobs

Technicians inspect the payload fairing placed over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Technicians Work on TDRS-K Spacecraft

NASA/Tim Jacobs

Technicians move the second half of the payload fairing into place over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.

TDRS-K Spacecraft Inside Astrotech Payload

NASA/Frankie Martin

Technicians Work on NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite

NASA/Frankie Martin

Technicians Move Half of TDRS-K Spacecraft Payload

NASA/Frankie Martin

Technicians move one half of the payload fairing into place over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Inside the Astrotech Payload

NASA/Jim Grossmann

Inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla. near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, is being checked out prior to being encapsulated in the nose faring. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.

TDRS-K Payload Checked Out

NASA/Jim Grossmann

In the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla. near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the payload faring for the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, has been checked out and awaits the arrival of the TDRS-K. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.

Technicians who Worked on TDRS-K Spacecraft

NASA/Frankie Martin

Technicians who moved one half of the payload fairing into place over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, pose inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.

Technicians Move Payload of TDRS-K Spacecraft

NASA/Frankie Martin

