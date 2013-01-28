NASA's New Comsat: TDRS-K Spacecraft in Photos

TDRS-K Spacecraft in Hangar
The TDRS-K spacecraft stands inside a processing hangar in Titusville, Fla., awaiting packaging for launch into orbit 22,300 miles above Earth.
Artist Concept of the TDRS-K Spacecraft
An artist concept of the TDRS-K spacecraft in orbit with its assortment of antennas and a pair of solar arrays to provide electricity.
TDRS-K Spacecraft Inside Payload
Technicians inspect the payload fairing placed over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
Technicians Work on TDRS-K Spacecraft
Technicians move the second half of the payload fairing into place over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.
TDRS-K Spacecraft Inside Astrotech Payload
Technicians Work on NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite
Technicians Move Half of TDRS-K Spacecraft Payload
Inside the Astrotech Payload
Inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla. near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, is being checked out prior to being encapsulated in the nose faring. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.
TDRS-K Payload Checked Out
In the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla. near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the payload faring for the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, has been checked out and awaits the arrival of the TDRS-K. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.
Technicians who Worked on TDRS-K Spacecraft
Technicians who moved one half of the payload fairing into place over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, pose inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.
Technicians Move Payload of TDRS-K Spacecraft
Technicians move one half of the payload fairing into place over NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-K, inside the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Fla., near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This image was released Jan. 16, 2013.