Tour the Space Station MTV 'Cribs' Style (Video)

With a price tag of $100 billion, the International Space Station may be the ultimate "crib," and now an Internet video production company has given the orbiting lab the MTV treatment.

The station tour, assembled by company Now This News from video footage recorded of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, leads viewers on an "MTV Cribs" style visit through International Space Station, which is the largest manmade structure in space. The station, which today is home to six astronauts from Russia, the United States and Canada, is as long as a football field and has about 29,600 cubic feet (838 cubic meters) of living space — the equivalent of a five-bedroom home.

The 2.5-minute Now This News video is actually edited together from a series of videos (totaling nearly 30 minutes of footage) recorded by Williams in November when she was commanding the space station's Expedition 33 mission. The Cribs-like homage comes complete with slow motion and sped up shots set to pulsing background music and an in-depth explanation of the space station's bathroom facilities.

"We have some nice tissues," Williams said, "and then if things get really out of control we have disinfectant wipes."

Williams leads the video team through the gym, kitchen and sleeping quarters, ultimately ending the tour in the cupola — a small glass outcropping on the bottom of the space station.

"It's like a glass bottom boat," Williams said. "It's one of those places you find yourself hanging out in all the time because all you want to do is look back at our planet."[Inside the Space Station (Infographic)]

Williams' full tour includes an explanation of what it's like to sleep and brush your teeth in microgravity.

NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas — the same people responsible for the Gangnam Style parody, "NASA Johnson Style" — put out their own "Cribs" knock off with astronaut Mike Fincke's tour of the Space Station Mock-Up and Training Facility. Check out the video here.

You can watch NASA's full series - which includes a more in-depth look at life aboard the space station, on SPACE.com below:

Space Station Tour: Kitchen, Bedrooms & The Latrine

The Cupola, Weightlifting and a Closet

Russian Segment & Soyuz Spacecraft

Space Laboratories, Exercise Bike & Space Suits

