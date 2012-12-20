Trending

Space History Photo: Variable Density Wind Tunnel

By Spaceflight 

space history, NACA, wind tunnels
NACA staff conduct tests on airfoils in the Variable Density Wind Tunnel.
(Image: © NACA.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, taken on March 15, 1929, a quartet of NACA staff — from left to right: Eastman Jacobs, Shorty Defoe, Malvern Powell, and Harold Turner — conduct tests on airfoils in the Variable Density Tunnel. (In 1985, the Variable Density Tunnel was declared a National Historic Landmark.) Eastman Jacobs is sitting (far left) at the control panel.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.