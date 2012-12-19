Space History Photo: X-1-2 on Ramp with Boeing B-29

The Bell Aircraft Corporation airplane, known as 'Fertile Myrtle' sits on the ramp with the Boeing B-29.

In this historic photo from the U.S. space agency, the Bell Aircraft Corporation's X-1-2 sits on the ramp in January of 1949, at NACA's High- Speed Flight Research Station with the Boeing B-29 launch ship behind.

The B-29 was fondly referred to as "Fertile Myrtle." The painting near the nose depicts a stork carrying a bundle which is symbolic of the Mothership launching her babe (X-1-2). The pilot access door is open to the cockpit of the X-1-2 aircraft.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

