Trending

Space History Photo: STS-45 Landing

By Spaceflight 

space history, space shuttle landings
Sunrise casts a rosy glow over the parked orbiter Atlantis after a successful flight.
(Image: © NASA.)

In this historic photo from the U.S. space agency, the sun rises the morning of April 2, 1992, casting a rosy glow over a steller performer, the orbiter Atlantis parked on Runway 33 of the Shuttle Landing Facility. Atlantis touched down at 6:23:6 a.m. EST, completing a highly successful flight that was extended by a day to further the scientific research being performed on the Atmospheric Laboratory for Applications and Science-1 (ATLAS-1) payload. On board OV-104 for Mission STS-45 was a crew of seven.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.