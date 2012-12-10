Stunning Night Sky Photos of December 2012

Meteor Over Riverside, CA
SPACE.com reader Ross Herman sent in his photo of a meteor over Riverside, CA, taken on Dec. 4, 2012. This early-December meteor augurs well for the forthcoming Geminids.
Meteor Over Riverside, CA #2
SPACE.com reader Ross Herman sent in his photo of a meteor over Riverside, CA, taken on Dec. 4, 2012. This early-December meteor augurs well for the forthcoming Geminids.
Jupiter and Christmas Lights
SPACE.com reader Robert Pekala sent in this photo of Jupiter over his house in Hockessin, DE, taken on Dec. 4, 2012.
Night Sky Over Lake Okoboji, IA
Astrophotographer David Stockinger took this photo at Lake Okoboji, IA, in early December 2012.
Venus Over Hendricks, MN
Night sky observer Brenda Steffes sent in this photo of the planet Venus shining in the night sky on Dec. 3, 2012. She writes: "This photo was taken from my back porch in Hendricks, MN."
Star Trails Over Northern Germany
Astrophotographer Peter Schreiber created this stack of 83 pictures showing star trails over Oldenburg, Northern Germany, taken in early December 2012.
Wes Learns to Use a Telescope
Night sky watcher Daniel Lanpher sent in a photo of his son, Wes, learning to use the family's telescope in Lansdale PA, a suburb of Philadelphia, taken in early December 2012. Lanpher writes: "In the image you can see Jupiter and the Pleiades cluster and lots o' light pollution!"
Sunrise Over Pell Lake, WI
SPACE.com reader Gwen Surell sent in her photo of sunrise over Pell Lake, WI, taken on Oct. 12, 2012.
Night Sky Over Central Kentucky
SPACE.com reader Kallie Schulz sent in this photo taken in central Kentucky. Numerous stars and constellations are visible, including the Pleiades star cluster, and Venus near the roof of the garage.
Moon and Venus Near the San Francisco Bay Area
Night sky watcher John Van Artsdalen took this photo of the moon and Venus near the San Francisco Bay Area on Dec. 11, 2012.
Moonrise Through Trees in Currituck, NC
Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck sent in this photo of the moonrise through the woods of Currituck, NC, taken Dec. 1, 2012.