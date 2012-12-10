Stunning Night Sky Photos of December 2012

Meteor Over Riverside, CA

Ross Herman

SPACE.com reader Ross Herman sent in his photo of a meteor over Riverside, CA, taken on Dec. 4, 2012. This early-December meteor augurs well for the forthcoming Geminids.

Jupiter and Christmas Lights

Robert Pekala

SPACE.com reader Robert Pekala sent in this photo of Jupiter over his house in Hockessin, DE, taken on Dec. 4, 2012.

Night Sky Over Lake Okoboji, IA

David Stockinger

Astrophotographer David Stockinger took this photo at Lake Okoboji, IA, in early December 2012.

Venus Over Hendricks, MN

Brenda Steffes

Night sky observer Brenda Steffes sent in this photo of the planet Venus shining in the night sky on Dec. 3, 2012. She writes: "This photo was taken from my back porch in Hendricks, MN."

Star Trails Over Northern Germany

Peter Schreiber

Astrophotographer Peter Schreiber created this stack of 83 pictures showing star trails over Oldenburg, Northern Germany, taken in early December 2012.

Wes Learns to Use a Telescope

Daniel Lanpher

Night sky watcher Daniel Lanpher sent in a photo of his son, Wes, learning to use the family's telescope in Lansdale PA, a suburb of Philadelphia, taken in early December 2012. Lanpher writes: "In the image you can see Jupiter and the Pleiades cluster and lots o' light pollution!"

Sunrise Over Pell Lake, WI

Gwen Surell

SPACE.com reader Gwen Surell sent in her photo of sunrise over Pell Lake, WI, taken on Oct. 12, 2012.

Night Sky Over Central Kentucky

Kallie Schulz

SPACE.com reader Kallie Schulz sent in this photo taken in central Kentucky. Numerous stars and constellations are visible, including the Pleiades star cluster, and Venus near the roof of the garage.

Moon and Venus Near the San Francisco Bay Area

John Van Artsdalen

Night sky watcher John Van Artsdalen took this photo of the moon and Venus near the San Francisco Bay Area on Dec. 11, 2012.

Moonrise Through Trees in Currituck, NC

Greg Diesel Walck

Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck sent in this photo of the moonrise through the woods of Currituck, NC, taken Dec. 1, 2012.