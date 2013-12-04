Stunning Photos: Saturn's Weird Hexagon Vortex Storms

Saturn's Odd Hexagon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This collage of images taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on Dec. 2, 2016 shows Saturn's northern hemisphere and rings as viewed with four different spectral filters.

Saturn's Northern Hemisphere

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft was obtained on Dec. 3, 2016, about half a day before its first close pass by the outer edges of Saturn's main rings during its penultimate mission phase.

In Full View: Saturn's Streaming Hexagon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Hampton

This colorful view from NASA's Cassini mission is the highest-resolution view of the unique six-sided jet stream at Saturn's north pole known as "the hexagon." Image obtained on Dec. 10, 2012 and released Dec. 4, 2013. [See video of Saturn's bizarre hexagon here]

Saturn Hexagonal Jet Stream Cassini Spacecraft View

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's odd hexagonal jet stream swirls in this amazing photo taken by the Cassini spacecraft. Image released Feb. 3, 2014.

Saturn's Hexagon: Ornament View

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The globe of Saturn, seen here in natural color, is reminiscent of a holiday ornament in this wide-angle view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The characteristic hexagonal shape of Saturn's northern jet stream, somewhat yellow here, is visible. At the pole lies a Saturnian version of a high-speed hurricane, eye and all. This image was taken on July 22, 2013 and released on Dec. 23. [Read the Full Story Here]

Hexagon in Silhouette

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This still image from an infrared movie from NASA's Cassini mission shows the churning of the curious six-sided jet stream at Saturn's north pole known as "the hexagon." The image was obtained on June 14, 2013 and released Dec. 4, 2013. [See video of Saturn's bizarre hexagon here]

Hexagon in Silhouette, Polar View

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This still image from a black-and-white movie from NASA's Cassini mission shows a polar projection of the curious six-sided jet stream at Saturn's north pole known as "the hexagon" in the infrared. The images were obtained on June 14, 2013 and released Dec. 4, 2013. [See video of Saturn's bizarre hexagon here]

Saturn's Massive Northern Hurricane

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

The spinning vortex of Saturn's north polar storm resembles a deep red rose surrounded by green foliage in this false-color image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The storm's eye is about 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) across with cloud speeds as fast as 330 mph (530 kph).

Saturn's North Pole

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

The north pole of Saturn, in the fresh light of spring, is revealed in this color image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

Saturn's North Pole in Psychedelic Color

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

This spectacular false-color image from NASA's Cassini mission highlights the storms at Saturn's north pole.

Spectacular Saturn Storm Photo: Cassini

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

This spectacular photo of a polar storm on Saturn was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on Nov. 27, 2012. It is a raw and unprocessed image.