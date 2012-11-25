Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Nov. 25, 2012

Thanksgiving in Space, A Super-Jupiter and Caves on Mars

Last week we celebrated Thanksgiving in space, caves on Mars and a Jupiter that's 13 times larger than ours. See the top stories of the last week here.



FIRST STOP: Huge Mars Colony Eyed by SpaceX Founder Elon Musk

Huge Mars Colony Eyed by SpaceX Founder Elon Musk

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk wants to help establish a Mars colony of around 80,000 people, by ferrying folks to the Red Planet for perhaps $500,000 a pop. [Full Story]

NEXT: Curiosity Rover's Mars Mystery

Mars Mystery: Has Curiosity Rover Made Big Discovery?

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has apparently made an important discovery "for the history books," but we'll have to wait a few weeks to find out what the new Red Planet find may be, media reports suggest. [Full Story]

NEXT: Super-Earths Get Magnetic 'Shield'

Super-Earths Get Magnetic 'Shield' from Liquid Metal

A new study reveals that a strange form of liquid magnesium can exist inside so-called super-Earth planets, and could affect theories on the liquid metal cores of planets, scientists say. [Full Story]

NEXT: Thanksgiving in Space

NASA Astronaut Celebrates Thanksgiving in Space

Many Americans will take time to mark the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday today, but there’s only one American with a truly out-of-this world turkey dinner. NASA astronaut Kevin Ford, the new commander of the International Space Station, is the only American in space. [Full Story]

NEXT: Dwarf Planet Beyond Pluto Lacks Atmosphere

Dwarf Planet Beyond Pluto Lacks Atmosphere

The best look yet at a distant icy sibling of Pluto is revealing secrets about its atmosphere or lack thereof, researchers say. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mysterious Military Space Plane Launch Delay

New Delay for Mysterious Military Space Plane Launch

The next launch of the U.S. Air Force's X-37B space plane, a robotic spacecraft used to fly classified payloads into Earth orbit, has been delayed until Dec. 11 pending final approvals, SPACE.com has learned. [Full Story]

NEXT: Water on Mars and Earth Had Similar Origins

Water on Mars and Earth Had Similar Origins

The Earth's oceans and the water that once flowed on Mars likely came from a similar source: meteorites that landed on the planets when they were first forming, new research suggests. [Full Story]

NEXT: Private Moon Race May Spark Lunar 'Water Rush'

Private Moon Race May Spark Lunar 'Water Rush'

A private race to the moon may kick off a lunar "water rush" that helps humanity explore asteroids, Mars and other deep-space destinations, some scientists say. [Full Story]

NEXT: NASA Outpost Beyond Moon Could Lead to Mars

NASA Outpost Beyond Moon Could Lead to Mars

Sending humans to a “parking lot” in space beyond the moon’s far side would help pave the way for more ambitious manned missions to Mars, researchers say. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mars Cave-Exploration Mission Entices Scientists

Mars Cave-Exploration Mission Entices Scientists

NASA is mapping out a strategy to return bits of rock and soil from the Martian surface to Earth, but the most interesting Red Planet samples probably lie in underground caverns, some scientists say. [Full Story]

NEXT: 'Super-Jupiter' Discovery Dwarfs Solar System's Largest Planet