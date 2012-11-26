Trending

'Earthshine' Illuminates Stunning Crescent Moon (Photo)

By Skywatching 

Earthshine Illuminates Waxing Crescent Moon Nov. 2012
Earthshine illuminates this waxing crescent moon in this photo taken by Vegastar Carpentier on Nov. 17, 2012 from Paris, France. Carpentier used a Canon EOS 1000D camera and a refractor 1000mm telescope to capture the image.
(Image: © Vegastar Carpentier)

A waxing crescent moon is aglow with earthshine in this beautiful night sky photo.

Photographer VegaStar Carpentier took this photo on Nov. 17 from Paris, France. Carpentier used a Canon EOS 1000D camera and a refractor 1000mm telescope to capture the image.

When sunlight reflects off the Earth and shines onto the moon, the phenomenon is called "earthshine." A crescent moon is between a new moon and a half moon. The moon in this image is waxing at 16.7 percent of lunar illumination.

