How Magnetic Fields Shape Black Holes (Gallery)

Black Hole Power Jet

Visualizations by Ralf Kaeler (KIPAC) and Jonathan McKinney (UMD)

In this still from a magneto-spin effect simulation of black holes, a spinning black hole produces a power jet (white-blue) along its spin axis. Near the center, the jet direction and rotational axis align with the spin axis, farther away the jet deviates to point along the rotational axis.

Black Hole Spin Tilted 90 Degrees

Visualizations by Ralf Kaeler (KIPAC) and Jonathan McKinney (UMD)

In this still from a magneto-spin effect simulation of black holes, scientists instantly tilt the black hole spin by 90 degrees in the middle of the simulation, and the spinning black hole reforms the powerful jet (white-blue) along the tilted black hole spin axis. The jet rams into the surrounding accretion disk (infalling hot plasma as white-red near the hole) and causes the disk to align with the black hole spin axis near the black hole.

Spinning Black Hole Produces a Powerful Jet

Visualizations by Ralf Kaeler (KIPAC) and Jonathan McKinney (UMD)

In this still from a magneto-spin effect simulation of black holes, a spinning black hole (at center) produces a powerful jet (white smoke) along its spin axis. The jet affects the orientation of the surrounding accretion disk (infalling hot plasma as purple far from the hole and yellow near the hole) causing the disk to align with the spin axis near the hole, but at larger distances the disk dominates the jet and the jet re-aligns with the outer disk.

