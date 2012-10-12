Photos: Soyuz Rocket Launches Galileo Navigation Satellites

Soyuz Rocket Launches Galileo Satellites: Liftoff!

A Russian Soyuz lifts off for the third time from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on its mission to place the second pair of Galileo In-Orbit Validation satellites into orbit from Kourou, French Guiana, on Oct. 12, 2012.

Soyuz Rocket Launches Galileo Satellites: Engine Blaze

Soyuz Rocket Launches Galileo Satellites: Ascent

A Russian Soyuz lifts off for the third time from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on its mission to place the second pair of Galileo In-Orbit Validation navigation satellites into orbit on Oct. 12, 2012.

Liftoff! Soyuz Rocket Launches New Galileo Satellites

Blastoff of Soyuz VS03 rocket, the third Soyuz flight from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, carrying the the remaining two Galileo In-Orbit Validation satellites, on 12 October 2012.

Liftoff Flight VS03

Take off of Soyuz VS03, the third Soyuz flight from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, carrying the the remaining two Galileo In-Orbit Validation satellites, on Oct. 12, 2012. The twin satellites are due to deployed into their assigned medium-Earth orbit in three hours 44 minutes after launch.

Soyuz VS03 Transfer to Launch Zone

Soyuz VS03, the third Soyuz flight from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, was transferred to the launch zone on Oct. 8, 2012.

Soyuz VS03 Upper Composite Transfer

Soyuz VS03, the third Soyuz flight from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, was transferred to the launch zone on Oct. 8, 2012. Soyuz VS03 will lift off on Oct. 12, 2012. The rocket will carry two satellites of Europe’s Galileo navigation system into orbit.

Soyuz VS03 Upper Composite Mating

Soyuz VS03 Upper Composite Transfer

Soyuz VS03, the third Soyuz flight from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, was transferred to the launch zone on Oct. 8, 2012. The ‘Upper Composite’, comprising the Fregat upper stage, payload and fairing, was also transferred and added onto the vehicle from above. Soyuz VS03 will lift off on Oct. 12, 2012. The rocket will carry two satellites of Europe’s Galileo navigation system into orbit.

Soyuz VS03 Transfer to Launch Zone

Soyuz VS03 Transfer to Launch Zone

