'Supermoon' and Star Trails Shine On Flower Fields (Photo)

The “Supermoon” of May 2012 illuminates star trails over a rapeseed field in the village of Hidegkut, Hungary. The image was captured by astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi, also featured in the photo.

The so-called "Supermoon of 2012" illuminates this image of star trails over a field of flowers in this spectacular skywatching photo.

Astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night, featured in the photo, took this image in May 2012 from the village of Hidegkut in Veszprem, Hungary.

"I made this unusual self-portrait when I was watching the setting of Venus over the flower field," Ladanyi added. [Photos: The Supermoon of 2012]

Editor's note: If you have an amazing skywatching photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+.