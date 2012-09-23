Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 23, 2012

Space Triathlon, Asteroid Vesta and More

Thomas H. Prettyman

Last week NASA astronaut Suni Williams completed 1st Triathlon, Astronomers observed a huge asteroid Vesta covered in hydrogen and private space travel got a big boost. See the top stories of the last week here.

FIRST STOP: Farthest Galaxy Revealed

Farthest Galaxy Yet Revealed by Cosmic Lens

The CLASH team/The Space Telescope Science Institute

The earliest known confirmed galaxy has been discovered with the help of cosmic lenses formed out of the warped fabric of space and time, researchers say.

Warp Drive May Be More Feasible Than Thought, Scientists Say

Harold White

Faster than light travel may actually be possible using a warp drive to bend space around a starship. New calculations suggest such a vehicle would require less energy than once thought.

Space Shuttle Endeavour Lands in L.A. for Display at California Science Center

The last-ever space shuttle to take flight has made its final landing. Space shuttle Endeavour, mounted atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), a modified Boeing 747 jumbo jet, touched down at Los Angeles International Airport(LAX) in California Friday (Sept. 21), after three day, cross-country trip from Florida.

Soyuz Spacecraft Lands Safely with Russian-US Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Three astronauts touched down safely on the steppes of Kazakhstan tonight, wrapping up their four-month mission to the International Space Station.

Giant Asteroid Vesta Surprisingly Covered in Hydrogen

Thomas H. Prettyman

Astronomers studying observations of the huge asteroid Vesta by NASA's Dawn spacecraft have found that the space rock is a rich source of hydrogen, a new study reveals.

Roots of Huge Solar Explosions May Lie in 'Coronal Cavities'

NASA/STEREO

NASA's fleet of sun-watching spacecraft is investigating the causes of huge solar blasts called coronal mass ejections.

Fall Equinox: Earth's Season Change Explained

Geoff Gaherty/Starry Night Software/SPACE.com

The fall equinox occurs Saturday, Sept. 22. Here's what exactly happens as the direct rays of the Sun slip south of the equator.

Why Humans May Be the Biggest Hurdle for Interstellar Travel

The mission to mount a voyage to another star is officially on, with a new organization, the 100 Year Starship, spearheading the effort to muster the technologies needed within 100 years.

Private Space Travel Gets a Big Boost in California

Bill Deaver/Deaver-Wiggins and Associates

As NASA's space shuttle Endeavour orbiter flew to its retirement home in sunny California today (Sept. 21), Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. signed legislation to bolster the commercial spaceflight sector in that state.

Private Spacecraft to Launch Space Station Cargo On Oct. 7

NASA

A private space capsule's first contracted cargo mission to the International Space Station is slated to launch Oct. 7, NASA officials announced today (Sept. 20).

