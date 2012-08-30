Montage: Neptune and Triton Space Wallpaper

This computer generated montage shows Neptune as it would appear from a spacecraft approaching Triton, Neptune's largest moon in this space wallpaper. The wind and sublimation eroded south polar cap of Triton is shown at the bottom of the Triton image, a cryovolcanic terrain at the upper right, and the enigmatic "cantaloupe terrain" at the upper left. Voyager 2 flew by Triton and Neptune on Aug. 29, 1989.

