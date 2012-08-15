Fastest-Growing Galaxy Cluster Discovered (Gallery)

Phoenix Cluster and Abell 2029 and Abell 2052

UV: NASA/JPL-Caltech/M.McDonald; Optical: AURA/NOAO/CTIO/MIT/M.McDonald; SDSS

Optical (red, green, blue) and ultraviolet (blue) image of center of Phoenix Cluster, and optical images of the clusters Abell 2029 and Abell 2052. Top image taken with the NOAO Blanco telescope. Image released August 15, 2012.

Galaxy at Center of Phoenix Cluster

NASA/CXC/M.Weiss

Artist's impression of the galaxy at the center of the Phoenix Cluster, which is forming about 740 new stars per year. Image released August 15, 2012.

Phoenix Cluster Microwave Image

UV: NASA/JPL-Caltech/M.McDonald; Optical: AURA/NOAO/CTIO/MIT/M.McDonald; Microwave: NSF/SPT

Microwave (orange), optical (red, green, blue) and ultraviolet (blue) image of Phoenix Cluster. Image released August 15, 2012.

Optical/UV/X-Ray Composite Image of Phoenix Cluster

X-ray: NASA/CXC/MIT/M.McDonald; UV: NASA/JPL-Caltech/M.McDonald; Optical: AURA/NOAO/CTIO/MIT/M.McDonald

Optical/UV/X-ray composite view of the Phoenix Cluster, with a pull-out from the central region to optical/UV image. Image released August 15, 2012.

Cavities and Sound Waves in the Perseus Cluster

NASA/CXC/IoA/A.Fabian et al.

The Perseus Cluster is an example of a black hole blasting out energy and preventing gas from cooling enough to form stars at a high rate. Repeated outbursts from Perseus' central black hole, in the form of powerful jets, create giant cavities and produce shock waves that keep gas warm. This does not appear to be happening in the Phoenix Cluster, at least not to the same degree. Image released August 15, 2012.

South Pole Telescope

Daniel Luong-Van, National Science Foundation

The South Pole Telescope (SPT) was used to study the Phoenix Cluster.

Chandra Spacecraft

NASA/CXC

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory floats in space in this artist's concept. Image released August 15, 2012.