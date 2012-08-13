Photos: Private Space Capsule Launch Test - Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals LES/TDS Launch

Thomas Pedersen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals private spaceflight company tested the Launch Escape System and its Tycho Deep Space capsule on August 12, 2012. The launch took place in the Baltic Sea.

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Rocket Test Begins

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals private spaceflight company began the test of the Launch Escape System and the Tycho Deep Space capsule at 6 AM local time on Sunday, August 12, 2012.

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Floating Launch Platform

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals' floating launch platform is known as Sputnik. Image taken August 12, 2012.

Copenhagen Suborbital LES Rocket Going Out of Control

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Launch Escape System rocket starts to spin out of control over the Baltic Sea on August 12, 2012.

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Tycho Deep Space Capsule and Rocket Falling

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Tycho Deep Space capsule and rocket are seen falling back to the Baltic Sea on August 12, 2012. Unfortunately the capsule spun out of control and hit the water very hard.

Copenhagen Suborbitals LES Test Ending

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals test of the Launch Escape System for the Tycho Deep Space capsule ended with an out-of-control splash in the Baltic Sea on August 12, 2012.

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Tycho Deep Space Capsule Floating

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Tycho Deep Space capsule is seen floating upside-down in the Baltic Sea after the test flight on August 12, 2012.

Tycho Deep Space Capsule Recovered

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals' Tycho Deep Space capsule has been recovered from the Baltic Sea following the test flight on August 12, 2012. Note the big dent in the side of the capsule.

Tycho Deep Space Capsule Drop Test

Thomas Pedersen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

Tycho Deep Space Capsule is drop-tested.

Capsule Tycho Deep Space named "Beautiful Betty"

Jev Olsen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

Capsule protector Mikael Bertelsen naming the capsule.