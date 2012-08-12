Amazing Perseid Meteor Shower Photos of 2012

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Autumn Clark

Night sky watcher Autumn Clark took this photo of a Perseid meteor streaking through the sky on August 12, 2012 from Chula Vista, Calif.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Krystal Denton

Night sky watcher Krystal Denton took this photo of Venus, moon, and Jupiter in perfect alignment along with an unexpected meteor falling on August 12, 2012 from the Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Ariz.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Vaibhav Tripathi

Night sky watcher Vaibhav Tripathi took this photo of a Perseid meteor from the Santa Cruz Mountains near Palo Alto, Calif. on August 12, 2012.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Allan Candler

Night sky watcher Allan Candler took this photo of the moon, Jupiter and a meteor from Batesville, Ark. on August 12, 2012. Candler wrote, "This was my first meteor shower to witness, and I was amazed by it."

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: David Proebstel

Night sky watcher David Proebstel took this photo of the crescent moon, Venus and a Perseid meteor on August 12, 2012 from Sequim, Wash.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: David Harpe

Night sky watcher David Harpe took this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from Boulder, Colo. on August 12, 2012.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Greg Kretovic

Night sky watcher Greg Kretovic took this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from Nahma, Mich. on August 12, 2012.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Ali Carey

Night sky watcher Ali Carey took this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from Leysdown, Isle of Sheppey on August 12, 2012.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: David Kingham

Night sky watcher David Kingham took this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from Snowy Range in Wyoming on August 12, 2012.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Natalie Duran

Night sky watcher Natalie Duran took this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from Joshua Tree National Park on August 12, 2012. The photographer can be seen standing on a rock in the background.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2012: Chris Bakley

Night sky watcher Chris Bakley sent in this photo of a Perseid meteor taken from Cape May Court House, NJ, on August 12, 2012.