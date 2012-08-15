Space History Photo: Pegasus

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a Pegasus launch vehicle lays on the ground before its flight on a B-52 in Sept. 1989.

An air-launched, three stage, all solid- propellant, three-axis stabilized vehicle, the Pegasus can set a 400-1,000 pound payload into low-Earth orbit. For more information about Pegasus, please see Chapter 5 in Roger Launius and Dennis Jenkins' book To Reach the High Frontier published by The University Press of Kentucky in 2002.

