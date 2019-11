In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, test pilot Lawrence A. Clousing climbs into his Lockheed P-80 aircraft on Jan. 1, 1948, for a test flight at the Ames Aeronautical Laboratory, Moffett Field, California.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

