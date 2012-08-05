Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 5, 2012

Curiosity Countdown, Scotch Tape Eureka and is NASA Off Course?

NASA/ESA

In the last week we've counted down days till the Curiosity Rover gets to Mars, thought of scotch tape in a new way and learned more about black holes. But which story wins out?

Root for your favorite space news story of the week here in our latest voting round!

FIRST STOP: Mars Rover Curiosity's Landing Approach

Mars Rover Curiosity: Mars Science Lab Coverage

JPL-Caltech

See how the Curiosity rover will tackle some of Mars' biggest mysteries. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Mars Rover Landing: How to Watch Live

Mars Rover Landing: How to Watch Live

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A NASA rover is only three days away from landing on Mars, and you can follow along with the adventure on the Red Planet thanks to a lineup of exciting public events. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Is NASA Off Course? Your View Wanted

Is NASA Off Course? Your View Wanted

NASA/Bill Ingalls

An independent committee studying NASA's strategic direction is inviting public comment. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: NASA Awards $1.1 Billion in Support for 3 Private Space Taxis

NASA Awards $1.1 Billion in Support for 3 Private Space Taxis

NASA TV

NASA revealed new agreements with three private spaceflight companies today (Aug. 3), deals that total $1.1 billion in funding support for new commercial spaceships to launch American astronauts into space. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Black Holes: Everything You Think You Know Is Wrong

Black Holes: Everything You Think You Know Is Wrong

NASA

What goes on inside a black hole is still somewhat of a mystery, partly because classical physics and quantum mechanics give us two different pictures of these strange objects. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Russian Spacecraft Docks at Station in 6 Hour Flight

Russian Cargo Ship Docks to Space Station Just Hours After Launch

NASA TV

An unmanned Russian cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station just six hours after it launched into orbit. The successful maneuver marked the first time a same-day docking has ever been accomplished at the massive orbiting outpost. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Hot Wheels on Mars

Hot Wheels on Mars: Mattel to Land NASA's Curiosity Rover in Toy Stores

Mattel

Soon after NASA's Curiosity rover lands and becomes the hottest set of wheels on Mars, it'll debut as the latest Hot Wheels to land on toy store shelves. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: Cosmic Rays Still Mysterious 100 Years After Discovery

Cosmic Rays Still Mysterious 100 Years After Discovery

NSF/J. Yang

Scientists are still puzzled by cosmic rays today, 100 years after their discovery. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: 10 Greatest Moments in Flight

10 Greatest Moments in Flight

NASA

Ten of the greatest moments in flight took humans from flying in hot-air balloons to stepping foot on the moon. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: 'Star Trek' Actors Star in New Mars Rover Landing Videos

'Star Trek' Actors Star in New Mars Rover Landing Videos

NASA

The world's greatest flying machines helped humans not only get off the ground, but also fly into space. [Full Story

NEXT STOP: NASA's Huge New Mars Rover Targets Biggest Red Planet Mysteries