Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 5, 2012

Curiosity Countdown, Scotch Tape Eureka and is NASA Off Course?
In the last week we've counted down days till the Curiosity Rover gets to Mars, thought of scotch tape in a new way and learned more about black holes. But which story wins out?
Root for your favorite space news story of the week here in our latest voting round!
FIRST STOP: Mars Rover Curiosity's Landing Approach
Mars Rover Curiosity: Mars Science Lab Coverage
See how the Curiosity rover will tackle some of Mars' biggest mysteries. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: Mars Rover Landing: How to Watch Live
Mars Rover Landing: How to Watch Live
A NASA rover is only three days away from landing on Mars, and you can follow along with the adventure on the Red Planet thanks to a lineup of exciting public events. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: Is NASA Off Course? Your View Wanted
Is NASA Off Course? Your View Wanted
An independent committee studying NASA's strategic direction is inviting public comment. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: NASA Awards $1.1 Billion in Support for 3 Private Space Taxis
NASA Awards $1.1 Billion in Support for 3 Private Space Taxis
NASA revealed new agreements with three private spaceflight companies today (Aug. 3), deals that total $1.1 billion in funding support for new commercial spaceships to launch American astronauts into space. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: Black Holes: Everything You Think You Know Is Wrong
Black Holes: Everything You Think You Know Is Wrong
What goes on inside a black hole is still somewhat of a mystery, partly because classical physics and quantum mechanics give us two different pictures of these strange objects. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: Russian Spacecraft Docks at Station in 6 Hour Flight
Russian Cargo Ship Docks to Space Station Just Hours After Launch
An unmanned Russian cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station just six hours after it launched into orbit. The successful maneuver marked the first time a same-day docking has ever been accomplished at the massive orbiting outpost. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: Hot Wheels on Mars
Hot Wheels on Mars: Mattel to Land NASA's Curiosity Rover in Toy Stores
Soon after NASA's Curiosity rover lands and becomes the hottest set of wheels on Mars, it'll debut as the latest Hot Wheels to land on toy store shelves. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: Cosmic Rays Still Mysterious 100 Years After Discovery
Cosmic Rays Still Mysterious 100 Years After Discovery
Scientists are still puzzled by cosmic rays today, 100 years after their discovery. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: 10 Greatest Moments in Flight
10 Greatest Moments in Flight
Ten of the greatest moments in flight took humans from flying in hot-air balloons to stepping foot on the moon. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: 'Star Trek' Actors Star in New Mars Rover Landing Videos
'Star Trek' Actors Star in New Mars Rover Landing Videos
The world's greatest flying machines helped humans not only get off the ground, but also fly into space. [Full Story
NEXT STOP: NASA's Huge New Mars Rover Targets Biggest Red Planet Mysteries