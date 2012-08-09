Space History Photo: Dryden and Victory Welcomed by Reid

Henry Reid (right) welcomes Hugh Dryden (left) and John Victory to Langley.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Hugh L. Dryden (left), George Lewis's successor as the NACA's director of research, arrives with John F. Victory, the NACA's executive secretary, for a tour of the Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory (LMAL). Welcoming Dryden and Victory is engineer-in-charge Henry Reid.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

