Trending

Photos: Visions of Future Space Habitats & Artificial Ecosystems

By Human Spaceflight 

Biomodd, Philippines, 2009

Angelo Vermeulen

Biomodd [LBA2], Philippines, 2009, installation view at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Manila. In collaboration with the University of the Philippines Open University.

Blue Shift, Belgium, 2005

Angelo Vermeulen

Angelo Vermeulen & Luc De Meester, Blue Shift [LOG. 1], 2005, installation view at the Warande Cultural Centre, Turnhout, Belgium. In collaboration with Philips Lighting and the University of Leuven.

H4aC (Habitat for a Commensal), Brussels, 2012

Angelo Vermeulen

Angelo Vermeulen, H4aC (Habitat for a Commensal), 2012, KANAL, Oostrozebeke, Belgium. Habitat sculpture designed in collaboration with the employees of A&S Energy.

BODYREACTOR, Brussels, 2011

Angelo Vermeulen

Angelo Vermeulen & Tine Holvoet, BODYREACTOR, 2011, Beursschouwburg, Brussels, Belgium. Rotating wall vessel bioreactors containing Rhodospirillum rubrum cultures inside participatory sculpture. In collaboration with the MELiSSA research program of ESA.

H4aC (Habitat for a Commensal), Oostrozebeke, Belgium, 2012

Pieter Steyaert

Angelo Vermeulen, H4aC (Habitat for a Commensal), 2012, KANAL, Oostrozebeke, Belgium. Data visualization designed by Pieter Steyaert: a digital life form ‘feeds’ on the production data of the power plant.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.