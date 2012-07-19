Photos: Space Shuttle Enterprise on Display in NYC

New Space Shuttle Pavilion on Intrepid Museum Flight Deck

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

The new Space Shuttle Pavilion (white domed structure) is visible in the background of this photo of the Intrepid Museum's deck. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Space Shuttle Pavilion Opens

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum president Susan Marenoff-Zausner speaks at the opening of the Space Shuttle Enterprise exhibit in New York City on July 18, 2012.

Astronaut Fred Haise, Jr., Answers Press Questions

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

Fred Haise, Jr., veteran NASA astronaut, answers a reporter's questions with shuttle Enterprise in the background at the new Intrepid Museum exhibit. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Space Shuttle Pavilion Sign

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

A sign welcomes visitors to the new Space Shuttle Pavilion at the Intrepid Museum, NYC. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Shuttle Enterprise's Nose in the Intrepid Museum

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

The Enterprise sticks its nose out inside the new Space Shuttle Pavilion of the Intrepid Museum, NYC. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Space Shuttle Enterprise in New Intrepid Museum Pavilion

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

Space Shuttle Enterprise sits in the new Intrepid Museum pavilion, New York City. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Interviewing Fred Haise, Jr.

Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

SPACE.com staff writer Denise Chow interviews Apollo 13 pilot Fred Haise, Jr., with shuttle Enterprise at the Intrepid Museum's press event. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Enterprise Forward Section Detail

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

Side view of shuttle Enterprise at the Intrepid Museum. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Underside of Shuttle Enterprise

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

A view beneath shuttle Enterprise at the Intrepid Museum shows the clearance for people walking underneath. Note supports holding up the forward fuselage to level the craft. Photo taken July 18, 2012.

Shuttle Enterprise on Display in NYC

collectSPACE.com/Ben Cooper

NASA’s space shuttle Enterprise, the space agency’s original prototype for its winged orbiter fleet, opens on display at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City on July 19, 2012. Click here for more photos.

Enterprise Nose Landing Gear

Denise Chow/Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

Shuttle Enterprise's nose landing gear is visible on supports with the interior of the forward fuselage illuminated. Photo taken July 18, 2012.