Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - July 8, 2012

Dark Matter, Higgs Boson Particle and Giant Radio Telescope

Jörg Dietrich, University of Michigan/University Observatory Munich.

In the last week we've detected a filament of elusive dark matter, NASA mourned tragic death of retired astronaut, and uncovered a dusty mystery. But which story comes out on top?

New Rover Could Seek Evidence of Ancient Mars Life Just Below Surface: Study

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Evidence of ancient life on Mars, if there is any to be found, could lie within reach of NASA's newest Mars rover Curiosity, a new study suggests. [Full Story

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's next Mars rover will make its daring, anxiety-inducing landing on the Red Planet in one month. [Full Story

CERN

The discovery of a new elementary particle that is likely the long-sought Higgs boson that is thought to give all other matter its mass, could mark an important step toward understanding the existence of dark matter in the universe. [Full Story

ESO

Can the Square Kilometer Array – a network of thousands of radio antennas to be based in South Africa and Australia -- be used to hunt for extraterrestrial signals? [Full Story

Vanishing Dust Belt Around Star Baffles Scientists

Gemini Observatory/AURA artwork by Lynette Cook

Astronomer sleuths have turned up a cosmic mystery: A dusty disk around a star that could be ripe for planet-making has suddenly disappeared, leaving scientists only to wonder why. [Full Story

gilderm | sxc.hu

Humanity will survive the supposed December 2012 apocalypse, but unfortunately so will irrational doomsday fears, scientists say. [Full Story

Jörg Dietrich, University of Michigan/University Observatory Munich.

Astronomers have for the first time detected a filament of elusive dark matter filament connecting two main components of a supercluster of galaxies. These dark matter filaments may hold more than half of all matter, but previous attempts to detect them have been unsuccessful. [Full Story

NASA/Scott Andrews

NASA officials and astronauts around the world are mourning the death of retired space shuttle commander Alan Poindexter, a two-time space shuttle flier who died Sunday (July 1) in a tragic jet ski accident in Florida. [Full Story

NASA on Monday unveiled the first of its Orion capsules destined for space, a version of the deep-space capsule that will launch on a test flight in 2014. [Full Story

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, European astronaut Andre Kuipers and NASA astronaut Don Pettit returned to Earth today (July 1), touching down on the steppes of Kazakhstan at 4:14 a.m. EDT (0814 GMT). The spaceflyers spent six months aboard the International Space Station before landing aboard a Soyuz capsule. [Full Story

