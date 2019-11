The Hubble telescope being unberthed in February of 1997.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Hubble Space Telescope, attached to the "robot arm," is unberthed and lifted up into the sunlight during the second servicing mission designated HST SM-02 on February 19, 1997.

